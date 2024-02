Fide master Nsubuga will lead a cast of 14 chess players

Fide Master Haruna Nsubuga will lead a cast of 14 Chess Ugandan Players to the Super 14, which pawns off on the 11th of February at the Nobe View Hotel. The 6th and Final event of the 2023 calendar will help select the top five players to represent the country at the 45th edition of the Chess Olympiad in Budapest.