Youth involvement in the global NAM convergence |Morning At NTV

The ongoing 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit, unfolding in Uganda until January 20, 2024, is set to shift the focus towards a significant demographic – the youth. This global forum, once a bridge between Western and Eastern Blocs during the Cold War, now advocates for world peace and cooperation. The upcoming gathering introduces a novel emphasis: the role of young people in shaping the geopolitical landscape. To shed light on this, we have Jacob Eyeru, Chairperson of the National Youth Council, and Eriga Reagan Elijah, a Climate diplomat, UNFCCC observer, and Co-founder of Debt For Climate Uganda, from the Uganda Council on Foreign Relations.