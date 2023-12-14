Youth engagement in climate policy at COP28

From November 30 to December 12, world leaders, policymakers, activists, and corporations convened in Dubai for the twenty-eighth annual United Nations Conference of Parties (COP28). The focal point of COP28 was the Global Stocktake (GST), an assessment process designed to evaluate global progress towards achieving the climate goals set by the 2015 Paris Agreement, which concluded at COP28. The climate summit of 2023, occurring at the conclusion of the hottest year on record, once again brought urgency to the forefront of climate action discussions. However, less discussed are the intersections of gender equality, climate justice, and education, as well as the disproportionate impact of the climate crisis on youth. Providing insight into these perspectives, we hear from Emmanuel Kisembo, a youth leader from Bunyoro Kitara.