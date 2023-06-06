Women's contribution in ending HIV by 2030 | MORNING AT NTV

In Uganda, the fight against HIV/AIDS goes beyond healthcare, with a multi-sectoral approach adopted in 1992. The Ugandan Ministry of Health took a significant step in 2000 by implementing birth practices and safe infant feeding counseling to enhance the nation's comprehensive HIV/AIDS program. Alarming statistics from UNAIDS reveal that nearly 570 Ugandan girls and women aged 15-24 are affected by HIV each week, underscoring the urgency in combating the epidemic by 2030 and the crucial role women play in achieving this objective. Lillian Mworeko, Executive Director of the International Community of Women Living with HIV, sheds light on this pressing issue.