Will the proposed ban on second-hand clothes help or hinder business | TALK OF THE NATION

This week, President Museveni announced a plan to ban the importation of second-hand clothing, aiming to boost local garment production. However, this decision has raised considerable concerns. To gain insights, we engaged the business community to understand their perspective on this development. On Talk Of The Nation, we welcomed JOHN WALUGEMBE, Executive Director of the Federation of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, to share his thoughts.