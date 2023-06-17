Will the budget look out for the common citizen? | TALK OF THE NATION

In a momentous event, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija took to the parliament this week to present the National Budget, with a solemn promise to address the pressing issue of poverty. Tonight, our focus turns to a crucial question: did the unveiled budget, delivered on Thursday, genuinely address the essential needs of everyday citizens? Providing valuable insights into this query is Allana Kembabazi, an esteemed representative from the esteemed Initiative for Social and Economic Rights. We delved into the heart of this matter and seek clarity on the impact of the National Budget on the lives of the average person.