Why virtual education is important | MORNING AT NTV

Public and private universities in Uganda have been using Virtual Learning Environments (VLEs) since the early 2000s to support the delivery of blended learning, owing to the increased uptake of technology in many aspects of life, and the benefits of blended learning/eLearning. eLearning is of particular benefit to people with disabilities since they may find it difficult to attend classes on a university campus. For more insight, we speak to DEAN RWOTHOMIO - CMO, ZEENODE, and STEPHEN SSENDI - COMMUNICATIONS CONSULTANT.