Why trade within East Africa remains troubled | TALK OF THE NATION

Over the last two weeks, Uganda has been at the center of several trade disputes, involving her neighbors in the East African Community. For instance, there was the case of South Sudan blocking a consignment of Maize bound for Juba. Kenya had also stopped a consignment of milk bound for the Kenyan market. In the latest episode, Tanzania has moved to block Rice exports to Uganda. So what is really going on? To help us understand all this is the Ugandan EALA representative GEORGE ODONG.