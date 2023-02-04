Why schools continue to raise fees every year | TALK OF THE NATION

For the last two weeks, the matter of excessive tuition costs is high on the minds of many parents, partly because of how the education minister Janet Museveni urged school leaders to be kinder to parents, but also because of the schools' refusal to comply. We asked the question, "why do tuition fees continue to climb each year, in the face of calls by the Ministry." To help us appreciate this we hosted ELIZABETH ATORI - a legal officer at the Initiative for Social and Economic Rights.