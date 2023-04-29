Why cultic societies continue to claim the faithful | TALK OF THE NATION

Religious extremism has once again led to tragedy, as over 50 people were found dead and buried in shallow graves near the town of Malindi, Kenya. The victims, all members of the Good News International Church, were allegedly persuaded by their leaders, Ezekiel Odero and Paul Makenzie Nthenge, to starve themselves for 40 days in order to attain salvation. The police have arrested the Church leaders and are investigating the incident. To help us better understand the underlying factors behind such situations, we had with us Francis Tucungwirwe, a researcher on religious extremism.