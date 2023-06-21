What the budget communicates to the health sector | Morning At NTV

For 10 months, medical interns have been waiting for deployment. Consequently, these doctors have been expressing their frustration, deeming it long overdue, which has led to protests in Kampala. Doctors, under the umbrella body UMA, have requested the government to provide a clear timetable for the deployment of medical interns. Edith Nakku, the president of UMA, will analyze how the budget reading projects the health sector in the upcoming financial year.