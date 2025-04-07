What is hindering Kampala's development? |MORNING AT NTV

Kampala is one of Africa’s fastest-growing cities, with an annual population growth rate of 5.6%. Consequently, the city faces significant pressure on its infrastructure and urban systems, with recent alarms raised about the administration of the city, financing, business survival, and development levels. Today, we discuss the issues facing Kampala, with guests Ronald Balimwezo, Shadow Minister for Kampala; Ruth Kijambu, former Clerk; David Luyimbazi, former Deputy ED of KCCA; and Yusuf Sserunkuma, analyst.