Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Yumbe teachers face disciplinary action over illegal self-transfers
  • 2 National 20-year-old Namusosa leads women’s agribusiness agenda in Busoga
  • 3 National Museveni orders arrests in 640-Acre Kiboga land dispute, restores evicted resident
  • 4 National Auditor General slashes Umeme buyout cost from Shs700b to Shs432b
  • 5 National Luweero welcomes out of court settlements for land disputes