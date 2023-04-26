Visual deficits and rehabilitation | Morning At NTV

In daily life, our brains process a great deal of visual information and extract spatiotemporal features, such as shape, colour, depth, velocity, and motion direction, efficiently in real time. Therefore, a normal vision not only refers to a visual acuity of 20/20 but also good performance in a variety of sophisticated visual tasks Normal vision can be disrupted by many visual diseases, such as refractive error, amblyopia, strabismus, cataract, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, myopia and visual fatigue. In most cases, disrupted visual performance cannot simply be explained by the organic pathology, and vision loss may remain even after the disease has been clinically treated. Today, we seek to highlight vision disorders that affect the whole visual pathway, providing not only a model for the abnormal visual system but also aid in our understanding of the visual neural system. Jackline Bavoneraawo - Eye Specialist, Lapaire Uganda and Roseline Kilonzo - Regional Manager, Lapaire East Africa shall take us through.