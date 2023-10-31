Update On Preparations For Mass Renewal Of National IDs |Morning At NTV

The National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) is currently in the process of making preparations for a large-scale enrollment and renewal initiative for National Identification (ID) cards scheduled for 2023. The initial batch of 15.8 million identity cards, printed and issued during the 2014/2015 period, is set to expire between August 2024 and June 2025. Consequently, this necessitates their renewal. While the mass renewal and registration process was initially slated for August 2023, it has been rescheduled. To provide us with updates and insights on this matter, we have Rosemary Kisembo, the Executive Director of NIRA.