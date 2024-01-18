Museveni pardons 13 prisoners on health grounds: process explained
Ugandans in Busia embrace Kenyan tradition of delayed burial
Dokolo residents seek State burial for Ex-MP Cecilia Atim Ogwal
Kitara FC prepares for UPL's second half with ambitions
Moses Golola eyes three fights before retirement
Coffee roasting machine shortage hinders Uganda's value addition plans
Cecilia Ogwal: Advocate for women's rights and veteran politician
Uganda urges G-77 to accelerate 2030 agenda implementation
Uganda, Cuba sign trade pact for enhanced cooperation
Ex-NSSF director Jamwa thanks President for pardon
Police foils Opposition protest on Kampala roads
Dokolo MP Cecilia Ogwal passes away in India
AKABENJE MU DISITULIKITI Y’E BUNYANGABU: 2 bafudde, 4 bali ku bisago
OKUSONYIWA ABALI MU MAKOMERA: Giigino emitendera omuyitibwa
ABAKULEMBEZE E SSEMBABULE BASOBEDDWA: Waliwo oluguudo oluguddemu
OLUKUNG’AANA LWA G77 NE CHINA: Amawanga gasabiddwa okukulembeza enkulaakulana