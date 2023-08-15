Unveiling the digital transformation roadmap | Morning At NTV

Much like numerous countries worldwide, Uganda has embraced digitalization as a central pillar of its national development journey. It serves not only as a vital tool to enhance service delivery but also as a means to generate employment opportunities for its burgeoning youth population. The Digital Transformation Roadmap of Uganda aligns with its Vision 2040, a blueprint aimed at fortifying the country's economic foundation by harnessing a wealth of opportunities, particularly within the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector. This roadmap is an extension of the commitments outlined in the Digital Uganda Vision, focusing on key imperatives to achieve operational momentum and substantial progress that transcends mere theory to tangible action. This drive is particularly pronounced within the ICT sector. Insights into this journey will be shared by Amos Mpungu, Principal IT Officer at the Ministry of ICT, and Elsie Attafuah, Resident Representative of UNDP.