Understanding the modalities in the insurance | MORNING AT NTV

In September 2014, the Insurance Company of East Africa (ICEA) Ltd underwent a strategic split, resulting in the establishment of ICEA Life Assurance, focusing on operating a life insurance business, and ICEA General Insurance, specializing in non-life insurance operations. This restructuring aimed to enhance customer service delivery and align with insurance regulations. The split marked the birth of the ICEA Group, with ICEA Asset Management emerging as the third sister company, specializing in money markets and unit trusts. Stephen Adrapi from ICEA Bank joined us on #MorningAtNTV to shed light on the evolving dynamics in the insurance business.