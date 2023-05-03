Understanding the dynamics of personal security|MORNING AT NTV

Uganda’s State Minister for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Col (rtd) Charles Okello Engola, was shot dead yesterday morning at his home, and the minister’s aide-de-camp Ronald Otim also sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Mulago hospital for treatment. The baseline of this horrendous scene is allegedly a tale of anger from unpaid salary meant for Private Sabiiti in a while. Uganda's security quake now leans on the welfare of security personnel. We link in the studio with Grace Matsiko - security analyst and Solomon Asiimwe -another security analyst discuss the situation at hand.