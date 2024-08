Understanding Blue Band's nutrition education programme | MORNING AT NTV

The Blue Band Social Mission Nutrition Education Programme, launched in 2016, has reached 4 million school-going children and 1 million parents to date. Alongside this success, Blue Band has introduced a new flavorful variant. We spoke with Pheodor Njoroge, Head of Marketing for East & Southern Africa at Upfield, to discuss the programme's significance for Ugandans.