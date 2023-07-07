Understanding andropause, the "male menopause" | MORNING AT NTV

You’ve probably heard of menopause in women, but did you know men go through a similar hormonal change as they age? Male menopause, or andropause, is often triggered when men reach their 40s. In fact, as many as 30% of men can expect some sort of physical change to their bodies when they reach this age. But with such little exposure to information, this sudden shift in mental attitude and physical ability can come as a real shock. On #MorningAtNTV we hosted Birungi Lynda, a Medical Service Provider and Nasulu Mugaya, a Medical Doctor to help us understand the condition.