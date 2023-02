Uncovering modalities of cochlear implant | MORNING AT NTV

February 25th is Cochlear Implant Day, celebrated worldwide by recipients and organizations. The date marks the anniversary of the first-ever cochlear implantation carried out by French doctors in 1957. Over 700,000 people worldwide have a cochlear implant, but how much do we know about it? Hear from the Executive Director for Hear His Voice, Eddie Mukaaya and the Head of ENT, Makerere University Hospital, Dr Christopher Ndorelire.