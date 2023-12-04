Uganda's qualification For ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024|Morning At NTV

With five wins from six games, the Uganda national cricket team has ensured a top-two finish in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier and booked their tickets for the T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and USA. This marks their first-ever appearance in an ICC World Cup event. Thursday’s compelling nine-wicket victory over Rwanda saw the Cricket Cranes become the sixth African side to qualify for the 2024 edition. Favorites Zimbabwe and Kenya both fell to Uganda and missed out. The coach of the Cricket Cranes, Jackson Ogwang, joins us in the discussion to unpack the success of cricket as a sport.