Uganda's political and economic state on Independence eve | MorningAtNTV

Ugandans are still hoping for a government that will deliver on these values: a free and democratic state that embodies respect for the inherent dignity of human persons and the direct participation by citizens in not just choosing their leaders, but also holding them accountable. However, both under Obote’s rule and after, this dream has been repeatedly dashed. Instead, immediately after independence, Uganda was ushered into a cycle of contested electoral outcomes, abrogation of the 1962 constitution, unprecedented authoritarian rule, civil wars, and military invasion, which caused a near-total collapse of the state and led to eight violent changes of governments within a period of twenty-four years (from 1962-1986), 61 years now, how transformational is Uganda in economy and politics. Timothy Kalyegira - Analyst, Ronald Kiggundu - Advocate, and Brandon Kintu - Mp, Kagoma North County discuss for us the state of Uganda after 61 years