Uganda prepares to celebrate World Environment Day 2024 | MORNING AT NTV

In 1972, the UN General Assembly designated June 5 as World Environment Day (WED), with the first celebration in 1973 under the slogan “Only One Earth.” Over the years, WED has become a platform to raise awareness about environmental issues such as air and plastic pollution. The 2024 edition will focus on land restoration, desertification, and drought resilience, marking the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD). To talk about Uganda's efforts to protect the environment we hosted Francis Ogwal, Senior Manager of Environment at NEMA.