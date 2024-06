Uganda Film Festival and how it is popularising local content | MORNING AT NTV

The Uganda Film Festival, showcasing the year's achievements by the Commission through various activities like the Film Exhibition Market, trainings, forums, workshops, screenings, and an Awards Gala, kicks off today. #MorningAtNTV spoke with Njoki Muhoho, Chief Jury, and Andrew Ahuura, Jury member of the Uganda Film Festival 2024.