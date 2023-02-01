Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Two arrested over murder of KIU medical student
  • 2 News Somalia summit vows 'final push' against Al-Shabaab
  • 3 News Pope Francis slams 'brutal atrocities' in DR Congo
  • 4 World Authorities search Biden beach home in Delaware
  • 5 National Policewoman accuses colleague of stealing her barbed wire worth Shs240,000