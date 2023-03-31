The effectiveness of FUFA in Uganda's football administration | MORNING AT NTV

Uganda's first Group F win brings them level with Taifa Stars in second place, trailing behind already qualified Algeria. The Cranes' quest for a qualification slot resumes in June with a home game against Algeria and a campaign-ending match in Niger. However, Ugandans are questioning the team's technical weak links, evident in their on-field performance. Head of Sports at NMG, Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo, breaks down the mathematical possibilities.