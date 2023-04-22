The danger uncertified millers pose | TALK OF THE NATION

The safety of Ugandan citizens, particularly school children, is under threat from substandard maize flour being sold on the market. This warning comes from the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS), the country's standard and certification regulator. UNBS has revealed that uncertified maize millers are selling flour that contains metallic chips from worn-out mills, rendering it unfit for human consumption. To discuss the implications of this alarming situation, we were joined by the headteacher of St Janan Luwum Bombo campus.