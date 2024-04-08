Taxation landscape in the Real Estate industry | MorningAtNTV

The real estate industry in Uganda has been growing steadily in recent years due to increasing demand for housing and commercial properties. However, one of the biggest challenges faced by the industry is taxation. The government needs an additional UGX shs 5.64 trillion to fund the UGX shs 58.3 trillion budget for the next fiscal year. However, the proposed new taxes on the real estate industry are causing consternation. To seek answers, we have Dr. Rachael Mirembe, a consultant in the real estate business, and Nicholas Arinaitwe, the Executive Director of the Real Estate Institute of East Africa.