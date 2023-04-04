TAKENOTE: Understanding NEMA's campaign against littering

The National Environmental Management Authority(NEMA) has announced that it has suspended the planned enforcement of the requirement for all vehicles to have dustbins or pay a shs6 million fine in default. In a statement released on Friday, a few hours to the commencement of the enforcement, , NEMA Executive Director, Dr Akankwasa Barirega said the enforcement had been halted for at least 30 days after an engagement with the public transporters federation.