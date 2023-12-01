TAKENOTE | Pursuing authentic success

In today's world, distinguishing between real and fake is increasingly challenging. In the realm of achievements and success, a growing trend emerges where people prioritize the appearance of success over meaningful accomplishments. Discovering authentic success begins with building confidence. By embracing unique abilities and harnessing inner strength, the significance of authentic achievements becomes evident. Ruthida Kajumba, an author, guides us on the path to achieving and defining success as we approach the year's end.