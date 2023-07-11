TAKENOTE: How to turn Uganda into a coffee power house

Uganda in East Africa has ambitious plans to triple its coffee exports by 2030, but these hopes come with warnings that the country must adopt stringent food safety standards if it wants to access Western markets. Uganda exported 6.26 million 60kg bags of coffee valued at $862m (Ush3.19trn) between August 2021 and July 2022, compared with six million bags valued at $559m for the same period the previous 12 months, according to the Uganda Coffee Development Authority, buy farmers continue to cry on little dividends from their produce, we traverse the dilemma of sustainable coffee grow