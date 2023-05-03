TAKENOTE: Harnessing Uganda's demographic dividend

Uganda Vision 2040 recognises the rapid population growth, young age structure and consequent high child dependency burden as the main threats to the achievement of the envisaged socio-economic development. However, the Vision document underscores harnessing the Demographic Dividend as instrumental in facilitating socio-economic transformation by turning the erstwhile population burden into an asset. The larger working-age population, if properly nurtured, can enable a country increase GDP and raise incomes. Samson Omwa - Director, Monitoring and Evaluation, National Population Council broke it down for us.