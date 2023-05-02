TAKE NOTE :Will specialist doctors' strike voice put their concerns?|MORNING AT NTV

Senior House Officers (SHOs), qualified doctors who are training to become specialists while serving in public hospitals, declared a nationwide strike over payment of arrears, in their April 28th letter to the Permanent Secretary of the Health Ministry. A total number of 693 doctors, combined a voice in this letter highlighting the miss out of payment for their allowances for 4 to 6 months, why unending strikes in this sector and how can it be ironed out. Dr. Robert Lubega the chief resident, senior house officers tells us the spring to this.