Iphone Vs Nokia battle: King Micheal brands self as the charger
Ghetto King further remanded over theft
Kruthum on a move to secure late husband's property from being sold
Buganda Road court issues arrest warrant for Besigye and Mukaaku
First prosecution witness testifies against Nandutu
Parliament approves extension of Local Council office bearers' tenure
Amuriat gears up for National Council, focuses on party funding source
Journalist body calls on gov’t to withdraw advertising directive
Rukiga leaders seek resident court for local access to justice
Gov’t sets up one stop centre for issuing driving permits in Kikuube
PM Robinah Nabbanja woos Italian investors
Money, food, chains | A look at Fresh Kid's birthday
Kruthum secures late husbands property from being sold
"I quit comedy," faded comedian Kabata in an exclusive
Ps. Bugembe joins well wishers in soliciting funds to foot fellow pastors treatment