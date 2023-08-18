Strengthening Uganda-South Africa investment ties | MORNING AT NTV

South Africa stands out as one of the most rapidly expanding sources of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for Uganda. The investments from South Africa span various sectors, encompassing telecommunications, breweries, finance, poultry, energy, and others. Conversely, Uganda's exports to South Africa comprise commodities such as cotton, gold, fish fillets, tobacco, coffee, and fresh flowers. To fortify diplomatic, trade, and investment relations, a summit has been orchestrated. This summit aims to deliberate on the most conducive path and strategies in these domains. Shedding light on these developments is Her Excellency Lulama Marytheresa Xingwana, the Republic of South Africa's High Commissioner to Uganda.