Strengthening social protection in Uganda |Morning At NTV

Vulnerable countries grapple with challenges in delivering anticipatory and risk-responsive social protection. One in five Ugandans still lives in extreme poverty and more than a third live on less than US$1.90 a day. Providing social safety nets to Uganda’s vulnerable citizens can support investments in human capital, reduce vulnerability to shocks, and thereby help drive inclusive economic growth, according to the latest World Bank Economic analysis. Today we examine the status and need for social protection in Uganda, with Allana Kembabazi - programs manager, ISER and Fiona Nanyonjo - lawyer and activist.