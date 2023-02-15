Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Ntungamo district struggles to recover Shs1.9B youth, women funds
  • 2 News At least 73 migrants 'presumed dead' after shipwreck off Libya
  • 3 National Lawyers protest adjournment of treachery and murder case against 22 people
  • 4 News Tanzania bans children's books over LGBTQ content
  • 5 Education What we sought to find out in our PhD studies