Significance of Eid-Al-Fitr in Islam | MorningAtNTV

The holy month of Ramadan commemorates the time when the Quran, the Holy book, was first revealed to the Prophet Mohammed by the angel Gabriel. The night of revelation also called the “Night of Power” or Laylat Al-Qadar, is also believed to have occurred during Ramadan. Muslims all over the world are required to fast from dawn till dusk during Ramadan, a practice that is meant to instill patience and faith.