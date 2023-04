Significance of documentaries in arts industry | MORNING AT NTV

Ugandan musician-turned-politician, Robert Kyagulanyi's documentary 'The People's President' wins two awards at the Millennium Festival Awards in Belgium. The film showcases Kyagulanyi's fight against President Yoweri Museveni's regime through music and was honoured with the Best Film on Human Rights and International Competition Audience Prize. Arts journalist Andrew Kaggwa shares insights on documentary filmmaking in Uganda.