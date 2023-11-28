shs 1 billion needed to construct HIV facility

TASO Masindi has started a drive to fundraise for one billion shillings to construct and equip an HIV treatment center that serves the entire Bunyoro région. Today, they had a TASO run, covering 2km, 5 km, and 10km, as a way of fundraising part of the one billion. Edmond Tayebwa, the TASO Manager of Masindi, says for about 18 years they have been operating within Masindi main hospital where they have no privacy for patients which he says at times scares away people to come out in Open Spaces for ARVs and HIV testing.