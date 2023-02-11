13minutes ago.
TALK OF THE NATION : Analyzing the impact of Covid-19 on education
Eyali amaze emyaka esatu ngawanduse mu ssomero y’omu ku bajaganya olw’okukola obulungi
Ghetto girl passes her O-level examinations
Church encouraged to speak out more on human rights
Amongi admits okaying payments against NSSF probe
Looking at how health centres were impacted by Ebola
WOMEN’S FOOTBALL : Asuo Gafford beat Uganda Martyrs 3-1
MBARARA RALLY : Yassin Nasser leads day one of action
NETBALL : Eight men’s teams take part in tournament
NETBALL : Concern as national team struggles with preps
UNATU calls for uniform pay for all teachers
Environmentalists weigh in on NEMA’s new express penalties
Gov’t sets up committee to resolve land disagreement in Masaka
Engeri ekirwadde kya ebola gye kyakose empeereza z’ebyobulamu e Mubende
LIIGI Y’OMUPIIRA GW’ABAKYALA : Ttiimu ezenjawula zaakuttunka enkya