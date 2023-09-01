Scaling up value addition in agriculture products | MORNING AT NTV

Uganda's Agricultural Sector remains the cornerstone of the nation's economy, employing a staggering 72% of its population and contributing significantly to its GDP, accounting for approximately 32%. Yet, this crucial sector faces limitations due to its heavy reliance on unpredictable weather conditions and the prevalent use of traditional farming methods and equipment. In light of this, Uganda, a leading producer of coffee, bananas, and oil seed crops, is poised to harness new opportunities for growth and development, notably through the Uganda-South Africa Trade Conference. To delve deeper into the sector's potential benefits and strategies, we turned to Adu Rando, the Managing Director of Nile Breweries Limited, for insights and perspectives on the agricultural sector's future prospects.