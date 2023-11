Rotary increasing humanitarian services | MORNING AT NTV

In 2022, the global humanitarian crisis intensified, affecting 406.6 million people, marking a 30% increase since the previous year. With new and worsening crises, the humanitarian community mobilized resources for aid. Pafra Ssekuuma, President of the Rotaract Club, Bweyogerere Namboole, sheds light on diverse approaches to address these escalating needs.