KCCA ordered to rename roads named after colonial officials | MorningAtNTV
IGAD on climate change adaptation measures in the region | ONTHEGROUND
Leveraging professional accountability to create impact | MorningAtNTV
Uganda Women's Network calls for more women in Electoral Commission
Families evacuate Entebbe Botanical Gardens after eviction notices
Koboko Municipality hosts 24,936 self-settled refugees
Makerere launches gender statistics manuals
IGAD urges collective approach to prepare for climate disasters
Five dead, 21 injured in Kampala-Bombo road crash
Archbishop Kazimba urges politicians to repent, reconcile
Startups held up by inadequate facilities
Uganda sees strong tourism growth, but communication challenges threaten future gains
New Uganda Cricket Association Chairman Jackson Kavuma prioritizes world cup qualification
HRNJ Uganda condemns targeting of journalists during Kawempe North by-election
Father seeks justice after surgery leaves son in worse condition in Hoima city