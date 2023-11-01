Rehabilitation and social reintegration for fistula survivors | MorningAtNTV

Today, an estimated 2 million women in Africa are suffering from obstetric fistula caused by obstructed childbirth. However, when incorporating other types of fistula, the numbers are even higher. While most interventions have focused on improving clinical outcomes and preventing fistula through community outreach and education, it is crucial to highlight the significant need for rehabilitation and reintegration services as part of holistic fistula programming.