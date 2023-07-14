Latest NTV

Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Brookside lays down 50 per cent of its staff
  • 2 National 15-year-old boy assaulted by father over coffee theft dies
  • 3 National Woman, 28, detained over theft of church car at Aponye’s burial
  • 4 National One injured as fire guts shops in Kyotera
  • 5 National NRM's Akol contemplates resigning over State House arrests