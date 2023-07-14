Reggae uniting cultures and inspiring movements | MORNING AT NTV

Reggae, the genre that revolutionized Jamaican music in the late 1960s, made an explosive impact not only in Jamaica but worldwide. With its distinct rhythm, profound lyrics, and the rebellious spirit of its singers, reggae has influenced diverse musical genres, cultures, and societies. Its influence also resonated with African artists like Alpha Blondy, Tiken Jah Fakoly, and Lucky Dube. On #MorningAtNTV we explored the profound impact of reggae music on global culture, with insights from renowned reggae artists Ramah Muyinda, Ras Nyaija, and Mark De Urban.