Reflecting on DRC Elections' Impact on the Region

The December 2023 elections in the DRC raise concerns about internal stability. Amidst political scrutiny, the nation's accelerated integration into the East African Community (EAC) takes center stage. Less attention is given to the DRC’s move to achieve greater economic integration with the EAC during the incumbent’s term. Unpacking this conversation are Amb. Henry Mayega - Uganda Consul General in Dubai and Dr. Fred Mukasa Mbidde - National Vice Chairperson, DP.