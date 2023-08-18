Reasons for the 2023 Mt Rwenzori Marathon | MORNING AT NTV

Uganda stands out as an immensely biodiverse country with a rich history and vibrant cultural traditions. However, it's still an underappreciated destination for tourists. Expanding beyond the popular gorilla trekking in the Bwindi Impenetrable Forest, Uganda can enhance its appeal through the development of these and other attractions. Julius Nkuraija, Course Director at Equator Hikes, and Joseph Ssewanyana, Community Manager at UBL joined us on #MorningAtNTV to shed more light on this.